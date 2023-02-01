What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Bengaluru is Rs 1,79,75,051.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Bengaluru? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 29,36,910 in Bengaluru.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Bengaluru? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Bengaluru is Rs 5,88,641.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Bengaluru? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Bengaluru: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 29,36,910, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in Bengaluru is Rs. 1,79,75,051.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Panamera is the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs Rs. 2,31,14,255 on the road in Bengaluru.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Bengaluru starts at Rs. 1,79,75,051 and goes up to Rs. 2,31,14,255. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.