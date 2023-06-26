HT Auto
Porsche Macan Specifications

Porsche Macan is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 83,21,000 in India. 1984.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Porsche Macan Specs

Porsche Macan Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Macan vs Defender
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Macan vs F-Pace
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

77.5 Lakhs Onwards
Macan vs Grand Cherok...
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs
Macan vs GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

68 - 69 Lakhs
Macan vs GLC Coupe

Porsche Macan News

Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
26 Jun 2023
Porsche Macan EV is slated to launch in 2024.
Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
16 Nov 2022
Porsche Macan EV during testing
Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 over slow software development
17 Oct 2022
The Porsche Taycan and the Porsche Macan crash through a brick wall. (Image: Twitter/112 Comunidad de Madrid)
Costly crash: Porsche Taycan hits Macan, smashes against wall
25 Aug 2022
The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
22 Aug 2022
