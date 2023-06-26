HT Auto
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 83,21,000 in India. 1984.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Porsche Macan Key Specs
Engine1984.0 to 2995.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Macan specs and features

Porsche Macan Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Check latest offers
Macan vs Defender
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check latest offers
Macan vs F-Pace
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

77.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Macan vs Grand Cherok...
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Macan vs GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

68 - 69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Macan vs GLC Coupe
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Porsche Macan Specifications and Features

Rear AC Vents
Yes
Airbags
Yes
Body Type
SUV
Mileage
11.2 kmpl
Engine
1984-2995 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Sunroof
Yes
View all Macan specs and features

Explore your vehicle

Trending Porsche Cars

  • Popular
    View all Porsche Cars

    Porsche Macan News

    Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
    26 Jun 2023
    Porsche Macan EV is slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
    16 Nov 2022
    Porsche Macan EV during testing
    Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 over slow software development
    17 Oct 2022
    The Porsche Taycan and the Porsche Macan crash through a brick wall. (Image: Twitter/112 Comunidad de Madrid)
    Costly crash: Porsche Taycan hits Macan, smashes against wall
    25 Aug 2022
    The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
    Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
    22 Aug 2022
    View all
     

    Porsche Macan related Videos

    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    <p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
    Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
    21 Aug 2014
    <p>We drive the Cayenne S diesel in snowy Austria.</p>
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    29 Dec 2012
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    21 Dec 2012
    View all
     

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    93 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X5

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    7 - 13.24 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    93 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X5

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    7 - 13.24 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details