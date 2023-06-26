Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Electric Vehicles
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Electric Vehicles
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
My Garage
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New cars
Porsche cars
Porsche Macan
Overview
Variants
Price
Images
Specifications & Features
News
Videos
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Porsche
Macan
Porsche Macan is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 83,21,000 in India. 1984.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Porsche Macan Key Specs
Engine
1984.0 to 2995.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View all
Macan specs and features
About Porsche Macan
Latest Update
Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
Porsche Macan Alternatives
Land Rover
Defender
₹
76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Check latest offers
Macan vs Defender
Jaguar
F-Pace
₹
69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check latest offers
Macan vs F-Pace
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
₹
77.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Macan vs Grand Cherok...
Mercedes-Benz
GLE
₹
77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Macan vs GLE
Mercedes-Benz
GLC Coupe
₹
68 - 69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Macan vs GLC Coupe
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more
Porsche
Macan
Specifications and Features
Rear AC Vents
Yes
Airbags
Yes
Body Type
SUV
Mileage
11.2 kmpl
Engine
1984-2995 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Sunroof
Yes
View all
Macan specs and features
Explore your vehicle
Check vehicle details
Check Insurance & PUCC due date
Trending Porsche Cars
Popular
Porsche Cayenne
₹
1.27 - 1.93 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Porsche 911
₹
1.64 - 3.08 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Porsche Macan
₹
83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Porsche Panamera
₹
1.44 - 2.71 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Porsche Taycan
₹
1.5 - 2.1 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Porsche Cars
Porsche Macan News
Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
26 Jun 2023
Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
16 Nov 2022
Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 over slow software development
17 Oct 2022
Costly crash: Porsche Taycan hits Macan, smashes against wall
25 Aug 2022
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan
EVs
, launch likely next year
22 Aug 2022
View all
Porsche Macan related Videos
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
21 Aug 2014
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
29 Dec 2012
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
21 Dec 2012
View all
Latest Cars in India 2023
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹93 Lakhs
Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos
₹10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5
₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter
₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers
View all
Latest Cars
Trending Cars in India 2023
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
View all
Trending Cars
Upcoming Cars in India 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023
₹60 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT
₹6 - 8 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA
₹7 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr
Exp. Price
Check details
View all
Upcoming Cars
Latest Cars in India 2023
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹93 Lakhs
Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos
₹10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5
₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter
₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers
View all
Latest Cars
Trending Cars in India 2023
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
View all
Trending Cars
Upcoming Cars in India 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023
₹60 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT
₹6 - 8 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA
₹7 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr
Exp. Price
Check details
View all
Upcoming Cars