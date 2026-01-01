|Engine
|2894 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Macan GTS, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-turbocharged V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.75 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Macan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Macan GTS is available in 9 colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.
The Macan GTS is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 434 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 550 Nm @ 1900 rpm of torque.
In the Macan's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The Macan GTS has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.