Porsche Macan Front Left Side
Porsche Macan Grille
Porsche Macan Left Side View
Porsche Macan Rear Left Side
Porsche Macan Rear Left View
Porsche Macan Rear Right Side
Porsche Macan GTS

4 out of 5
1.75 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Macan Key Specs
Engine2894 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Macan specs and features

Macan GTS

Macan GTS Prices

The Macan GTS, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-turbocharged V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.75 Crore (ex-showroom).

Macan GTS Mileage

All variants of the Macan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Macan GTS Colours

The Macan GTS is available in 9 colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.

Macan GTS Engine and Transmission

The Macan GTS is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 434 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 550 Nm @ 1900 rpm of torque.

Macan GTS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Macan's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

Macan GTS Specs & Features

The Macan GTS has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Porsche Macan GTS Price

Macan GTS

₹1.75 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,53,47,000
RTO
15,34,700
Insurance
6,21,040
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,75,03,240
EMI@3,76,213/mo
Porsche Macan GTS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L Twin-turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 1900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
434 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
272 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Fully Independent Double Wishbone with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Self-tracking Trapezoidal-link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4726 mm
Wheelbase
2807 mm
Height
1596 mm
Kerb Weight
1960 kg
Width
1927 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
458 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
-
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Agate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Porsche Macan GTS EMI
EMI3,38,592 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,57,52,916
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,57,52,916
Interest Amount
45,62,580
Payable Amount
2,03,15,496

Porsche Macan other Variants

Macan Base

₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,05,000
RTO
9,60,500
Insurance
3,99,615
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,65,615
EMI@2,35,694/mo
Macan S

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,52,000
RTO
14,35,200
Insurance
5,82,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,70,370
EMI@3,51,863/mo
