hamburger icon
Cayenne CoupePriceMileageSpecifications
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Front Left Side
1/20
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Badging
2/20
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Door Handle
3/20
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Headlight
4/20
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Rear Left View
5/20
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Taillight
View all Images
6/20

Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.30 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Cayenne Coupe specs and features

Cayenne Coupe GTS

Cayenne Coupe GTS Prices

The Cayenne Coupe GTS, equipped with a 4.0 L Twin Turbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.30 Crore (ex-showroom).

Cayenne Coupe GTS Mileage

All variants of the Cayenne Coupe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cayenne Coupe GTS Colours

The Cayenne Coupe GTS is available in 7 colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.

Cayenne Coupe GTS Engine and Transmission

The Cayenne Coupe GTS is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 493 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 660 Nm @ 1340 rpm of torque.

Cayenne Coupe GTS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cayenne Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M4 CS priced ₹1.89 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.

Cayenne Coupe GTS Specs & Features

The Cayenne Coupe GTS has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS Price

Cayenne Coupe GTS

₹2.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,01,32,000
RTO
20,67,200
Insurance
8,07,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,30,07,491
EMI@4,94,521/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0 L Twin Turbo V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
660 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
493 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
Front Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4930 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm
Height
1678 mm
Width
1983 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Black, Slate Grey
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS EMI
EMI4,45,069 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,07,06,741
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,07,06,741
Interest Amount
59,97,377
Payable Amount
2,67,04,118

Porsche Cayenne Coupe other Variants

Cayenne Coupe Base

₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,60,000
RTO
15,40,000
Insurance
6,04,490
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,04,990
EMI@3,65,504/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Alternatives

BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cayenne CoupevsM4 CS
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cayenne CoupevsM4 Competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.88 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cayenne CoupevsAMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53

1.45 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cayenne CoupevsAMG CLE 53
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cayenne CoupevsCayenne
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cayenne CoupevsGrecale

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Porsche Cars

  • Popular
View all  Porsche Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details