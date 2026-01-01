|Engine
The Cayenne Coupe GTS, equipped with a 4.0 L Twin Turbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.30 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cayenne Coupe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cayenne Coupe GTS is available in 7 colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.
The Cayenne Coupe GTS is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 493 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 660 Nm @ 1340 rpm of torque.
In the Cayenne Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M4 CS priced ₹1.89 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.
The Cayenne Coupe GTS has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.