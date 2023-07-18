Cayenne CoupePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageEMINews
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
View all Images

PORSCHE Cayenne Coupe

Launched in Dec 2019

4.0
₹1.49 - 2.01 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Cayenne Coupe Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2999.0 cc

Cayenne Coupe: 2995.0 - 3996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 9.77 kmpl

Cayenne Coupe: 8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 451.71 bhp

Cayenne Coupe: 348.0 - 493.0 bhp

View all Cayenne Coupe Specs and Features

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Latest Update

Latest News:

2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from ₹1.36 crore
New Porsches to get updated infotainment. Will get Alexa and other app integration

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price:

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 2.01 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in 3 variants - Base, Turbo, GTS.

What are the Porsche Cayenne Coupe colour options?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Variants
Porsche Cayenne Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.49 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.01 Cr (Ex-showroom). Read More
3 Variants Available
Cayenne Coupe Base₹1.49 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Fixed
Wireless Charger: Optional
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cayenne Coupe Turbo₹1.98 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: All
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Fixed
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cayenne Coupe GTS₹2.01 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Wireless Charger: Optional
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Fixed
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Images

28 images
View All Cayenne Coupe Images

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Colours

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Chromite black
White
Dolomite silver metallic
Carrara white metallic
Montego blue metallic
Quartz grey
Algarve blue metallic

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500-660 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2995 - 3996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Cayenne Coupe specs and features

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comparison with similar cars

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
BMW M4 CS
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Taycan
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lotus Emeya
Lexus LM
₹1.49 Cr*
₹1.89 Cr*
₹1.88 Cr*
₹1.42 Cr*
₹1.67 Cr*
₹1.45 Cr*
₹2.34 Cr*
₹2.1 Cr*
Airbags
10
Airbags
6
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
10
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
14
Power
493 bhp
Power
543 bhp
Power
429 bhp
Power
493 bhp
Power
-
Power
626 bhp
Power
594.71 bhp
Power
190 bhp
Torque
660 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
560 Nm
Torque
660 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
242 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4930 mm
Length
4794 mm
Length
4961 mm
Length
4930 mm
Length
4963 mm
Length
4970 mm
Length
-
Length
5125 mm
Height
1678 mm
Height
1393 mm
Height
1716 mm
Height
1698 mm
Height
1381 mm
Height
1814 mm
Height
-
Height
1940 mm
Width
1983 mm
Width
1887 mm
Width
2014 mm
Width
1983 mm
Width
2144 mm
Width
2047 mm
Width
-
Width
1890 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Mileage

Porsche Cayenne Coupe in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Porsche Cayenne Coupe's petrol variant is 8.85 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo comes with a 90 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Turbo
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
8.85

Porsche Cayenne Coupe EMI

