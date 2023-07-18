The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in 3 variants - Base, Turbo, GTS.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 2.01 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price:

How many variants are there for Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

What are the Porsche Cayenne Coupe colour options?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in seven colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2995 - 3996 cc, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe rivals are BMW M4 CS, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Taycan, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Lotus Emeya.

What is the mileage of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes with a mileage of 8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe offers a 4 Seater configuration.