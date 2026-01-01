hamburger icon
Porsche Cayenne GTS

4 out of 5
2.22 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Cayenne Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Cayenne GTS

Cayenne GTS Prices

The Cayenne GTS, equipped with a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.22 Crore (ex-showroom).

Cayenne GTS Mileage

All variants of the Cayenne offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cayenne GTS Colours

The Cayenne GTS is available in 9 colour options: Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic, Moonlight Blue Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, White, Black, Chromite Black Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.

Cayenne GTS Engine and Transmission

The Cayenne GTS is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 493 bhp and 660 Nm of torque.

Cayenne GTS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cayenne's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLS priced between ₹1.32 Cr - 1.37 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

Cayenne GTS Specs & Features

The Cayenne GTS has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Porsche Cayenne GTS Price

Cayenne GTS

₹2.22 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,94,17,000
RTO
19,95,700
Insurance
7,80,219
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,93,419
EMI@4,77,023/mo
Porsche Cayenne GTS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0L Twin Turbo V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
493 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4930 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm
Height
1698 mm
Width
1983 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Porsche Cayenne GTS EMI
EMI4,29,321 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,99,74,077
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,99,74,077
Interest Amount
57,85,172
Payable Amount
2,57,59,249

Porsche Cayenne other Variants

Cayenne Base

₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,69,000
RTO
14,40,900
Insurance
5,66,275
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,58,76,675
EMI@3,41,252/mo
Cayenne Black Edition

₹1.92 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,68,10,000
RTO
17,35,000
Insurance
6,79,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,92,25,187
EMI@4,13,224/mo
Porsche Cayenne Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.32 - 1.37 CrEx-Showroom
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.03 - 2.62 CrEx-Showroom
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 CrEx-Showroom
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 CrEx-Showroom
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 CrEx-Showroom
