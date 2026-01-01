The Cayenne EV Turbo, featuring a 113 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹2.35 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Cayenne EV Turbo offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cayenne EV Turbo is powered by a 113 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 11 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 390 kw and 1500 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Cayenne EV Turbo include the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr.
The Cayenne EV Turbo has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.