Porsche Cayenne EV Specifications

Porsche Cayenne EV comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne EV measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,023 mm. The ground clearance of Cayenne EV is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Porsche Cayenne EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Porsche Cayenne EV price starts at ₹ 1.76 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne EV comes in 2 variants. Porsche Cayenne EV's top variant is Turbo
₹1.76 Cr*
113 KWh
230 Kmph
₹2.26 Cr*
113 KWh
260 Kmph
Popular Porsche Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026