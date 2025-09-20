Porsche Cayenne EV Specifications

Porsche Cayenne EV comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne EV measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,023 mm. The ground clearance of Cayenne EV is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Porsche Cayenne EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less