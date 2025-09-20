hamburger icon
Porsche Cayenne EV Front Left Side
1/10
Porsche Cayenne EV Front View
2/10
Porsche Cayenne EV Left Side View
3/10
Porsche Cayenne EV Rear Left Side
4/10
Porsche Cayenne EV Rear View
5/10
Porsche Cayenne EV Right Side View
6/10

Porsche Cayenne EV Specifications

Porsche Cayenne EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,75,68,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.76 - 2.26 Cr*
Porsche Cayenne EV Specs

Porsche Cayenne EV comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne EV measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,023 mm. The ground clearance ...

Porsche Cayenne EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Turbo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
113 kWh
Electric Motor
Single
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
1140 bhp
Motor Power
390 kw
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
1140 bhp, 1500 Nm
Charging Time
11 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
781 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
90 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4985 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Wheelbase
3023 mm
Height
1674 mm
Width
1980 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
Touch-screen Display
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Front Centre)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down)

Porsche Cayenne EV Alternatives

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Emeya Specs
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQS Specs
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EQE Specs
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EQS SUV Specs
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Macan EV Specs
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iX Specs

Porsche Cayenne EV Related News

Porsche Cayenne EV Variants & Price List

Porsche Cayenne EV price starts at ₹ 1.76 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne EV comes in 2 variants. Porsche Cayenne EV's top variant is Turbo

1.76 Cr*
113 KWh
230 Kmph
2.26 Cr*
113 KWh
260 Kmph
