|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 911 GT3 RS, equipped with a Naturally Aspirated and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.96 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 911 GT3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 911 GT3 RS is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 518 bhp @ 8500 rpm and 465 Nm @ 6300 rpm of torque.
The 911 GT3 RS has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.