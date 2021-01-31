HT Auto
Porsche 911 GT3 On Road Price in Sangareddi

Porsche 911 GT3 On Road Price in Sangareddi

2.49 Crore Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche 911 GT3 on Road Price in Delhi

Porsche 911 GT3 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.94 Crore. The on road price for Porsche 911 GT3 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.30 Crore in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Porsche 911 GT3 Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
911 Carrera
₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,27,000
RTO
17,50,700
Insurance
6,84,199
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sangareddi)
1,93,62,399
EMI@4,16,173/mo
911 Carrera Cabriolet
₹2.07 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
911 Carrera S
₹2.11 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
911 Carrera S Cabriolet
₹2.30 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View more Variants

Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
911 Carrera
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Top Speed
293 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2 seconds
Engine
2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.11 kmpl
Driving Range
711.04 Km
Drivetrain
RWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19
Rear Tyres
235 / 40 R19
Width
1852 mm
Length
4519 mm
Height
1298 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg
Doors
2 Doors
Seating Capacity
4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
132 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Parking Assist
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body Kit
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
All
One Touch - Up
All
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Headlights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Speakers
6+
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Gesture Control
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
Voice Command
Yes
Find My Car
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seats
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Interiors
Single Tone
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Rear Armrest
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Head-rests
Front

Shop Now

