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911 GT3PriceMileageSpecifications
Porsche 911 GT3 Front Left Side
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Porsche 911 GT3 Front Wiper
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Porsche 911 GT3 Grille
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Porsche 911 GT3 Headlight
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Porsche 911 GT3 Left Side View
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Porsche 911 GT3 Rear Left View
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Porsche 911 GT3 GT3

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.14 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Porsche 911 GT3 Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 911 GT3 specs and features

911 GT3 GT3

911 GT3 GT3 Prices

The 911 GT3 GT3, equipped with a Naturally Aspirated and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.14 Crore (ex-showroom).

911 GT3 GT3 Mileage

All variants of the 911 GT3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

911 GT3 GT3 Engine and Transmission

The 911 GT3 GT3 is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 503 bhp @ 8400 rpm and 470 Nm @ 6100 rpm of torque.

911 GT3 GT3 Specs & Features

The 911 GT3 GT3 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 Price

911 GT3 GT3

₹3.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,74,96,000
RTO
28,03,600
Insurance
10,91,765
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,13,91,865
EMI@6,74,734/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
318 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
132 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4573 mm
Wheelbase
2457 mm
Height
1279 mm
Kerb Weight
1435 kg
Width
1852 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Optional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED on front
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 EMI
EMI6,07,260 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,82,52,678
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,82,52,678
Interest Amount
81,82,937
Payable Amount
3,64,35,615

Porsche 911 GT3 other Variants

911 GT3 with Touring Package

₹3.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,74,96,000
RTO
28,03,600
Insurance
10,91,765
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,13,91,865
EMI@6,74,734/mo
Add to Compare
Close

911 GT3 RS

₹3.96 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,50,56,000
RTO
33,02,200
Insurance
12,84,037
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,96,42,737
EMI@8,52,077/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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