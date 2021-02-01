|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 911 GT3 GT3, equipped with a Naturally Aspirated and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.14 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 911 GT3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 911 GT3 GT3 is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 503 bhp @ 8400 rpm and 470 Nm @ 6100 rpm of torque.
The 911 GT3 GT3 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.