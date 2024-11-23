Porsche 911 GT3 Price:
Porsche 911 GT3 is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 3.51 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Porsche 911 GT3?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is available in 3 variants - with Touring Package, GT3, RS.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche 911 GT3?
Porsche 911 GT3 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3996 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Which are the major rivals of Porsche 911 GT3?
Porsche 911 GT3 rivals are BMW M8, Maserati GranTurismo, Audi RS Q8, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, BMW XM, Lexus LM.
What is the mileage of Porsche 911 GT3?
Porsche 911 GT3 comes with a mileage of 5.5 kmpl (Company claimed).
What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche 911 GT3?
Porsche 911 GT3 offers a 2 Seater configuration.