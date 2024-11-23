911 GT3PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Porsche 911 GT3 Front Left Side
View all Images

PORSCHE 911 GT3

Launched in Feb 2021

₹2.75 - 3.51 Cr**Ex-showroom price
911 GT3 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3996.0 cc

911 GT3: 3996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.88 kmpl

911 GT3: 5.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 561.29 bhp

911 GT3: 503.0 - 518.0 bhp

Porsche 911 GT3 Latest Update

Latest News:

Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets a Manthey Racing Kit. Here's how it makes the car better
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey teased for Indian markets. Here is what to expect

Porsche 911 GT3 Price:

Porsche 911 GT3 is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 3.51 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche 911 GT3?

The Porsche 911 GT3 is available in 3 variants - with Touring Package, GT3, RS.

Porsche 911 GT3 Variants
Porsche 911 GT3 price starts at ₹ 2.75 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.51 Cr (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
911 GT3 with Touring Package₹2.75 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Optional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
911 GT3 GT3₹2.75 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Optional
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
911 GT3 RS₹3.51 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leather+Race-Tex
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Optional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Porsche 911 GT3 Images

25 images
Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque465-470 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage5.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Porsche 911 GT3 comparison with similar cars

Porsche 911 GT3
BMW M8
Maserati GranTurismo
Audi RS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
BMW XM
Lexus LM
₹1.69 Crore*
₹2.44 Cr*
₹2.72 Cr*
₹2.49 Cr*
₹2.28 Cr*
₹2.6 Cr*
₹2.1 Cr*
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
11
Airbags
6
Airbags
14
Power
518 bhp
Power
617 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
648 bhp
Power
-
Power
483 bhp
Power
190 bhp
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
850 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
242 Nm
Length
4572 mm
Length
4867 mm
Length
4966 mm
Length
5012 mm
Length
5125 mm
Length
5110 mm
Length
5125 mm
Height
1322 mm
Height
1362 mm
Height
1353 mm
Height
1751 mm
Height
1721 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1940 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1957 mm
Width
1998 mm
Width
2034 mm
Width
2210 mm
Width
1890 mm
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
310 litres
Boot Space
605 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
527 litres
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewing911 GT3 vs M8911 GT3 vs GranTurismo911 GT3 vs RS Q8911 GT3 vs Maybach EQS911 GT3 vs XM911 GT3 vs LM
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche 911 GT3 EMI

with Touring Package
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 2.75 Cr*
EMI ₹489280.34/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
