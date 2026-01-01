|Engine
|3745 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 911 Turbo 50 Years, equipped with a Boxer engine with VTG twin turbo and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.31 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 911 Turbo 50 Years is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.
The 911 Turbo 50 Years is powered by a 3745 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 641 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Maserati MC20 priced ₹3.69 Cr.
The 911 Turbo 50 Years has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.