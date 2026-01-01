hamburger icon
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years

4 out of 5
4.31 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche 911 Key Specs
Engine3745 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
911 Turbo 50 Years

911 Turbo 50 Years Prices

The 911 Turbo 50 Years, equipped with a Boxer engine with VTG twin turbo and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.31 Crore (ex-showroom).

911 Turbo 50 Years Mileage

All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

911 Turbo 50 Years Colours

The 911 Turbo 50 Years is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.

911 Turbo 50 Years Engine and Transmission

The 911 Turbo 50 Years is powered by a 3745 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 641 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.

911 Turbo 50 Years vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Maserati MC20 priced ₹3.69 Cr.

911 Turbo 50 Years Specs & Features

The 911 Turbo 50 Years has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years Price

911 Turbo 50 Years

₹4.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,77,49,000
RTO
38,28,900
Insurance
14,87,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,30,65,545
EMI@9,25,647/mo
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years Specifications and Features

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Boxer engine with VTG twin turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
641 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3745 cc, 6 Cylinders 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4535 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1303 mm
Width
1900 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Interior Colours
Black with tartan
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years EMI
EMI8,33,082 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,87,58,990
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,87,58,990
Interest Amount
1,12,25,922
Payable Amount
4,99,84,912

Porsche 911 other Variants

911 Carrera

₹2.28 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,84,000
RTO
20,52,400
Insurance
8,02,084
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,38,984
EMI@4,90,899/mo
911 Carrera 4 GTS

₹3.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,77,59,000
RTO
28,29,900
Insurance
11,01,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,16,91,307
EMI@6,81,170/mo
911 Turbo S

₹4.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,80,00,000
RTO
38,54,000
Insurance
14,96,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,33,51,324
EMI@9,31,789/mo
