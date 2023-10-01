What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 in New Delhi? The on-road price of Porsche 911 Carrera in New Delhi is Rs 1,93,58,399.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in New Delhi? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in New Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 17,46,700, Insurance - Rs. 6,84,199, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,93,58,399 .

What is the on road price of Porsche 911? The on-road price of Porsche 911 in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,93,58,399 and goes upto Rs. 2,29,60,810. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.