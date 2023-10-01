What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 in Jaipur? The on-road price of Porsche 911 Carrera in Jaipur is Rs 1,93,58,399.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 911 in Jaipur? The Porsche 911 Carrera will have RTO charges of Rs 17,46,700 in Jaipur.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 911 in Jaipur? The insurance Charges for the Porsche 911 Carrera in Jaipur is Rs 6,84,199.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in Jaipur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in Jaipur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 17,46,700, Insurance - Rs. 6,84,199, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,93,58,399 .

