What is the on-road price of Porsche 718 in Chandigarh? In Chandigarh, the on-road price of the Porsche 718 Cayman is Rs 1,37,85,779.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 718 in Chandigarh? The Porsche 718 Cayman will have RTO charges of Rs 7,20,027 in Chandigarh.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 718 in Chandigarh? The Porsche 718 Cayman's insurance charges in Chandigarh are Rs 5,02,252.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 718 in Chandigarh? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Porsche 718 in Chandigarh: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,25,63,000, RTO - Rs. 7,20,027, Insurance - Rs. 5,02,252, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Porsche 718 in Chandigarh is Rs. 1,37,85,779.

What is the on-road price of Porsche 718 Top Model? The top model of the Porsche 718 is the Porsche Cayman GT4, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,79,65,756 in Chandigarh.

What is the on road price of Porsche 718? Porsche 718 on-road price in Chandigarh starts at Rs. 1,37,85,779 and goes up to Rs. 1,79,65,756. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.