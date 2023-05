These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 12.3 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out. Top Popular Diesel Cars Price List (2023) in India Model Name Ex-Showroom Price BMW X5 ₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs MG Hector Plus ₹ 17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ₹ 64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs BMW X3 ₹ 57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo ₹ 12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs

In India, there are 104 popular Diesel cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BMW X5, MG Hector Plus , Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, BMW X3, Mahindra Marazzo.