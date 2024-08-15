HT Auto
Nissan X-Trail On Road Price in Tinsukia

4 out of 5
Nissan X-Trail Front Left Side
Nissan X-Trail Front Right Side
Nissan X-Trail Front View
Nissan X-Trail Grille
Nissan X-Trail Headlight
Nissan X-Trail Left Side View
4 out of 5
49.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tinsukia
X-Trail Price in Tinsukia

Nissan X-Trail on road price in Tinsukia starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.

Variants On-Road Price
Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
...Read More

Nissan X-Trail Variant Wise Price List in Tinsukia

Mild Hybrid CVT
₹57.18 Lakhs* On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,92,000
RTO
5,28,200
Insurance
1,97,741
FasTag Charges
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Tinsukia)
57,18,441
Nissan X-Trail News

Mr Saurabh Vatsa gave out the keys to the customers for their new X-Trail.
Nissan X-Trail deliveries begin in India, 3 touchpoints inaugurated
15 Aug 2024
Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India at a price of ₹49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.
Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Price comparison
2 Aug 2024
JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric car in India and it will be called Windsor EV. The company has also said it will present a Windsor EV to each of the Olympic medallists from India.
Auto news recap, August 1: MG Windsor EV confirmed, X-Trail launched, and more
2 Aug 2024
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
Nissan X-Trail SUV launched: Check price, safety features and specs
1 Aug 2024
Nissan X-Trail will be offered only with just one petrol engine.
Nissan X-Trail launched at 49.9 lakh, will rival Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster
1 Aug 2024
Nissan X-Trail Videos

Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
Nissan recently launched the new Rogue SUV major changes in design and technology.
First Look: What's new about 2021 Nissan Rogue, global version of X-Trail SUV
27 Jun 2020
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor is currently testing the Qashqai SUV on Indian roads to test its feasibility ahead of possible launch next year.
Nissan Qashqai: Top highlights
15 Nov 2022
