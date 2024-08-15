Nissan X-Trail on road price in Rudrapur starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Rudrapur for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Rudrapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Rudrapur, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Rudrapur and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Rudrapur.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
