Nissan X-Trail on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Kanpur, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Kanpur and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price