Nissan X-Trail on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Jodhpur for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Jodhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Jodhpur, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Jodhpur and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Jodhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
