Nissan X-Trail on road price in Jammu starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Jammu for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Jammu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Jammu, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Jammu and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Jammu.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
