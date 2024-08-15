Nissan X-Trail on road price in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
