Nissan X-Trail on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 57.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Goa for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Goa, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Goa and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Goa.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.18 Lakhs
