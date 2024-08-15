Nissan X-Trail on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 54.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Agartala for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Agartala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Agartala, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Agartala and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Agartala.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 54.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
