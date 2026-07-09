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Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Nissan Tekton Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Tekton specs and features

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Prices

The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Tekton offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Colours

The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual is available in 6 colour options: Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, Moon Bow Gray, Onyx Black, Pearl White.

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 166 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm of torque.

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tekton's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC, Rear AC and Gear Indicator.

Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Price

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
1,80,900
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,110
EMI@40,948/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel (225/60R17)
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
700 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
212 mm
Length
4349 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm
Height
1674 mm
Width
1815 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner-Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
2 Cupholders in Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms (Extendable up to 10 Years / 200000 Kms)
Warranty (Kilometres)
3 Years / 100000 Kms (Extendable up to 10 Years / 200000 Kms)

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Speakers
4 Speakers
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch

Off Road Capabilities

Approach Angle
26.9 Degree
Departure Angle
34.7 Degree

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver & Passenger Front Airbags, Driver & Passenger Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Front Passenger Airbag Inhibition Physical Switch)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5-Star-BNCAP
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Manual EMI
EMI36,853 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,14,598
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,14,598
Interest Amount
4,96,606
Payable Amount
22,11,204

Nissan Tekton other Variants

Tekton Visia Petrol Manual

₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
52,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,19,029
EMI@26,202/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tekton Visia Plus T160 Petrol Manual

₹12.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,14,000
RTO
1,23,400
Insurance
55,021
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,92,921
EMI@27,790/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton Acenta Petrol Manual T160

₹13.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,79,000
RTO
1,29,900
Insurance
57,413
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,66,813
EMI@29,378/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton N-Connecta Petrol Manual

₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,000
RTO
1,48,900
Insurance
64,406
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,82,806
EMI@34,021/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton Acenta Petrol Automatic (DCT) T280

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton Tekna Petrol Manual T160

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,062
EMI@38,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton Tekna Petrol Manual T280

₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,39,000
RTO
1,79,900
Insurance
74,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,93,742
EMI@40,704/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton N-Connecta Petrol Automatic

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
1,80,900
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,110
EMI@40,948/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton N-Connecta Petrol Manual T280

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
1,80,900
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,110
EMI@40,948/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton Tekna Petrol Automatic DCT T280

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,000
RTO
1,93,900
Insurance
79,495
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,52,895
EMI@44,125/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,59,000
RTO
2,01,900
Insurance
82,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,43,839
EMI@46,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nissan Tekton Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
TektonvsHector
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
TektonvsKushaq
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11 - 19.3 Lakhs
+4
TektonvsTaigun
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
+5
TektonvsDuster
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
TektonvsVictoris

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