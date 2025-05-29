New MPVImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Nissan New MPV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

NISSAN New MPV

Exp. Launch in Dec 2025

₹6 - 9 Lakhs*Expected price
New MPV Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

New MPV: 1198.0 cc

Nissan New MPV Latest Update

Nissan New MPV Specifications and Features

Body TypeMUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Unity Nissan
Agarwal Auto Mall, Plot No.2,A-Block,Shalimar Bagh Extension,Delhi 110088
+91 - 8826668828
Youwe Nissan
F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8586016000
Zedex Nissan
485/A, Zedex Nissan,Opposite Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Delhi 110095
+91 - 9971100966
Youwe Nissan
A- 2/6, Africa Ave,Block A 2,Safdarjung Enclave,Delhi 110029
+91 - 8586017000
Zedex Nissan
89, F.I.E.,Patparganj Industrial Area,Delhi 110092
+91 - 9871733311
Sparsh Nissan
Plot No. 16A, Industrial Area,near Haldiram,Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110026
+91 - 9312808080
