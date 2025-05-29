New MPV Launch Date

The Nissan New MPV is expected to launch in Dec 2025.

New MPV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6 - 9 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Nissan New MPV is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1198 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

New MPV Rivals

Renault Triber, Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber 2025, Renault Kiger and Tata Punch are sought to be the major rivals to Nissan New MPV.