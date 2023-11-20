Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XL Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XL Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XL Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XL Turbo CVT is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L HRAO Turbo Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 336 Mileage of XL Turbo CVT is 17.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less