|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Magnite Visia Plus B4D 1.0 MT CNG, equipped with a 1.0L CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Magnite deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnite Visia Plus B4D 1.0 MT CNG is available in 12 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof.
The Magnite Visia Plus B4D 1.0 MT CNG is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.
In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Magnite Visia Plus B4D 1.0 MT CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Gear Indicator, Child Safety Lock and Roof Mounted Antenna.