|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo Petrol and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Magnite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Manual is available in 13 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof, Olive Bronze.
The Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 160 Nm @ 2800 rpm of torque.
In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Manual has Air Purifier, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Reading Lamp, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Instantaneous Consumption.