|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Magnite Tekna Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Magnite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnite Tekna Petrol Manual is available in 13 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof, Olive Bronze.
The Magnite Tekna Petrol Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.
In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Magnite Tekna Petrol Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, One Touch - Up, Rear Reading Lamp, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Purifier, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.