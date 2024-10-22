HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsNissanMagniteTekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

Nissan Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

Nissan Magnite Front Left Side
1/18
Nissan Magnite Front View
2/18
Nissan Magnite Grille
3/18
Nissan Magnite Headlight
4/18
Nissan Magnite Left Side View
5/18
Nissan Magnite Rear Left View
6/18
9.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan Magnite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Magnite specs and features

Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT Latest Updates

Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.0L Petrol
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 336 litres
    • Mileage of Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT is 19.4 kmpl....Read More

    Nissan Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT Price

    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹9.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,75,000
    RTO
    73,250
    Insurance
    39,682
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,88,432
    EMI@21,245/mo
    Close

    Nissan Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L Petrol
    Driving Range
    776 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.4 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
    Rear Suspension
    Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    336 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Length
    3994 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Bi-Xenon Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Light Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Nissan Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT EMI
    EMI19,121 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,89,588
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,89,588
    Interest Amount
    2,57,655
    Payable Amount
    11,47,243

    Nissan Magnite other Variants

    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹6.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,99,900
    RTO
    32,996
    Insurance
    30,039
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,63,435
    EMI@14,260/mo
    Close
    Visia Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹7.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    ₹7.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹8.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    ₹8.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹8.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    ₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹10.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹10.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹10.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    ₹10.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Acenta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    ₹11.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    ₹11.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹11.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹11.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    ₹12.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    ₹13.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

