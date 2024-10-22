Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionMagnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L Petrol
Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
BootSpace: 336 litres
Mileage of Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT is 19.4 kmpl.