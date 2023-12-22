Saved Articles

Nissan Magnite On Road Price in Tinsukia

6 - 10.86 Lakhs*
Tinsukia
Magnite Price in Tinsukia

Nissan Magnite on road price in Tinsukia starts from Rs. 6.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 7.01 Lakhs in Tinsukia.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Nissan Magnite XE₹ 6.22 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite XL₹ 7.01 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite Variant Wise Price List in Tinsukia

XE
₹6.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
5,59,000
RTO
34,571
Insurance
28,054
500
6,22,125
XL
₹7.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
Nissan Magnite Alternatives

Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
    Nissan Magnite News

    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite hopes to make a loud bang in an already boisterous sub-compact SUV segment in India. (HT Auto/.Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Nissan Magnite first drive review: A one-shot aim at sub-compact SUV is on point
    13 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite has emerged as a key player in the entry-level SUV segment in the Indian automotive market.
    Journey of Nissan Magnite SUV in India now part of case study in IIM Ahmedabad
    6 Dec 2023
    The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift is made in India for domestic and export markets with South Africa being one of the first to get the new AMT option
    Made in India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
    25 Nov 2023
    The Nissan Magnite finally gets the AMT option on the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor, which has been available on its sibling, the Renault Kiger, right from the start
    Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till November 30, bookings open
    14 Nov 2023
    Nissan Magnite Videos

    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
    15 Feb 2022
    Nissan Magnite SUV promises to shake up the sub-compact SUV segment a bit more with its bold styling, attractive feature list and an expected aggressive pricing.
    Watch: Nissan Magnite SUV drive review
    20 Nov 2020
    Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
    Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
    22 Feb 2021
    Nissan Magnite FAQs

    The Nissan Magnite XE is priced on the road at Rs 6,22,125 in Tinsukia.
    The Nissan Magnite XE will have RTO charges of Rs 34,571 in Tinsukia.
    The Nissan Magnite XE's insurance charges in Tinsukia are Rs 28,054.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Nissan Magnite base variant in Tinsukia: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,59,000, RTO - Rs. 34,571, Insurance - Rs. 28,054, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Nissan Magnite in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,22,125.
    The top model of the Nissan Magnite is the Nissan XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 7,01,474 on the road in Tinsukia.
    Nissan Magnite's on-road price in Tinsukia starts at Rs. 6,22,125 and rises to Rs. 7,01,474. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Nissan Magnite in Tinsukia will be Rs. 12,614. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

