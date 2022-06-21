No Variant Available

Nissan Magnite is the latest sub-compact SUV set to be offered in India and goes up against a long list of worthy rivals like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Nissan is betting big with the Magnite and sees it as a lifeline of sorts. It says the product has been developed keeping the Indian market in mind and with the expertise of its global team. Magnite only gets petrol engine options but the turbo claims to be a whole lot of fun to drive. The addition of a superb CVT option - apart from a five-speed manual - could also be a key clincher. With the promise of a spacious cabin, a decent list of features and good styling on the outside, the Magnite is looking at making quite a bang.