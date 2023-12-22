Nissan Magnite on road price in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 6.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 6.84 Lakhs in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh. The Nissan Magnite on road price in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 6.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 6.84 Lakhs in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh. The lowest price model is Nissan Magnite XE and the most priced model is Nissan Magnite XL. Visit your nearest Nissan Magnite dealers and showrooms in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Nissan Magnite on road price breakup in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Nissan Magnite XE ₹ 6.07 Lakhs Nissan Magnite XL ₹ 6.84 Lakhs