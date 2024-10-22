Magnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT Latest Updates
Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 10.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Petrol
Max Torque: 160 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
BootSpace: 336 litres
Mileage of N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT is 19.9 kmpl.
NissanMagnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT Price