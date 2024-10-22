Magnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT Latest Updates
Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT in Delhi is Rs. 11.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Petrol
Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
BootSpace: 336 litres
Mileage of N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT is 17.9 kmpl.
NissanMagnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT Price