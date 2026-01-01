|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Manual B4D, equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Magnite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Manual B4D is available in 13 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof, Olive Bronze.
The Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Manual B4D is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Manual B4D has Air Purifier, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Reading Lamp, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Instantaneous Consumption.