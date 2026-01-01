|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Magnite Kuro Edition HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo Petrol and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Magnite deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnite Kuro Edition HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT is available in 12 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof.
The Magnite Kuro Edition HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 160 Nm @ 2800 rpm of torque.
In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Magnite Kuro Edition HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.