Nissan Magnite Front Left Side
View all Images

NISSAN Magnite

Launched in Oct 2024

4.1
33 Reviews
₹6 - 11.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Magnite Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Magnite: 999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.74 kmpl

Magnite: 17.9 - 19.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.5 bhp

Magnite: 71.0 - 99.0 bhp

About Nissan Magnite

Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite to get hybrid & CNG options, Renault plans dealership overhaul
  • Nissan begins exports of made in India Magnite to left hand drive markets. Check details

    Latest Updates on Nissan Magnite

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Magnite.
    VS
    Nissan Magnite
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Dashboard
    Glovebox Closed
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Rear Left View
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Rear View
    Steering Wheel
    Nissan Magnite Variants
    Nissan Magnite price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    18 Variants Available
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT₹6 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Visia Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT₹6.49 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT₹6.6 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT₹7.14 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT₹7.64 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT₹7.86 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT₹8.36 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT₹8.75 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT₹9.1 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT₹9.19 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT₹9.25 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT₹9.6 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Acenta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT₹9.79 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT₹9.99 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT₹10.34 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT₹10.35 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT₹11.14 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT₹11.5 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Nissan Magnite Images

    18 images
    Nissan Magnite Colours

    Nissan Magnite is available in the 12 Colours in India.

    Storm white
    Blade silver
    Sunrise cooper orange
    Flare garnet red
    Onyx black
    Pearl white
    Vivid blue
    Sunrise cooper orange with onyx black roof
    Pearl white with onyx black roof
    Flare garnet red with onyx black roof
    Blade silver with onyx black roof
    Vivid blue with onyx black roof

    Nissan Magnite Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage17.9 - 19.7 kmpl
    Engine999 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Nissan Magnite comparison with similar cars

    Nissan Magnite
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Tata Punch
    Hyundai Exter
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Triber
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    71 bhp
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    115 Nm
    Torque
    113.8 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    96 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3991 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Height
    1605 mm
    Height
    1643 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Width
    1750 mm
    Width
    1739 mm
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Boot Space
    391 litres
    Boot Space
    405 litres
    Boot Space
    84 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingMagnite vs FronxMagnite vs PunchMagnite vs ExterMagnite vs KigerMagnite vs Triber
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Nissan Magnite Mileage

    Nissan Magnite in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Nissan Magnite's petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Nissan Magnite Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    Visia Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    Acenta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.4 kmpl
    Nissan Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Neo Nissan
    No 30, Najafgarh Rd,Block C,Moti Nagar,Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9022914283
    Unity Nissan
    Agarwal Auto Mall, Plot No.2,A-Block,Shalimar Bagh Extension,Delhi 110088
    +91 - 8826668828
    Youwe Nissan
    A- 2/6, Africa Ave,Block A 2,Safdarjung Enclave,Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8586017000
    Zedex Nissan
    485/A, Zedex Nissan,Opposite Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Delhi 110095
    +91 - 9971100966
    Zedex Nissan
    89, F.I.E.,Patparganj Industrial Area,Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9871733311
    Youwe Nissan
    F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 8586016000
    See All Nissan Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Nissan Cars

    Nissan Magnite EMI

    Select Variant:
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹ 6 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    Visia Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹6.49 Lakhs*
    Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    788 km
    ₹6.6 Lakhs*
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹7.14 Lakhs*
    Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    788 km
    ₹7.64 Lakhs*
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹7.86 Lakhs*
    N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    788 km
    ₹8.36 Lakhs*
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹8.75 Lakhs*
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
    776 km
    ₹9.1 Lakhs*
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    796 km
    ₹9.19 Lakhs*
    Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    788 km
    ₹9.25 Lakhs*
    Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT
    788 km
    ₹9.6 Lakhs*
    Acenta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    716 km
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    796 km
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    716 km
    ₹10.34 Lakhs*
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    796 km
    ₹10.35 Lakhs*
    Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    716 km
    ₹11.14 Lakhs*
    Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    716 km
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹10340.44/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Nissan Magnite User Reviews & Ratings

    4.12
    33 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    29
    5 rating
    4
    In this price the car experience 10/10
    Good looking car with best performance and their comfort is also super front and back design of this car is excellent.By: Ankit Pathak (Feb 22, 2025)
    Compact Yet Comfortable
    Despite its small size, the Magnite EV offers ample cabin space and comfortable seating, making every ride enjoyable.By: Rajat Bhardwaj (Feb 20, 2025)
    Perfect For Beginners
    A great car for first-time EV buyers, as it’s simple to operate and maintain without any overwhelming features.By: Abhinav Yadav (Feb 20, 2025)
    User Friendly Features
    The tech and features in the Magnite EV are easy to use and intuitive, ensuring a seamless driving experience for all types of users.By: Megha Sharma (Feb 20, 2025)
    For Highway Best Car
    So stylish and looks great on the road with a nice performance. It offers the best features and long-lasting benefitsBy: Shani Singh (Feb 15, 2025)
    Smooth Driving Experience
    Driving the Magnite EV feels effortless with its smooth acceleration and responsive steering, perfect for all kinds of city roads.By: Aarav Shah (Jan 9, 2025)
    Impressive Battery Range
    With a commendable range for its price point, the Magnite EV allows you to travel further without the constant worry of recharging.By: Priya Patel (Jan 9, 2025)
    Stylish Compact EV
    The Magnite EV impresses with its stylish look and compact design, making it perfect for urban commuting and daily errands.By: Rajat Mehra (Dec 26, 2024)
    Efficient Urban Commuter
    Its efficiency and ease of handling make it a fantastic EV for city driving, offering a hassle-free and smooth experience.By: Ananya Bhatt (Dec 26, 2024)
    Affordable And Reliable
    A budget-friendly EV that doesn’t compromise on reliability, delivering consistent performance and decent features.By: Aniket Sharma (Dec 26, 2024)
