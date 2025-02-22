Latest Updates on Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite has made a significant impact in the compact SUV segment since its launch, and the latest updates for the 2024 model only enhance its appeal. With a competitive starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹11.72 lakh (ex-showroom), this stylish SUV combines innovative features with a robust design, making it a compelling choice for Indian buyers. The Nissan Magnite boasts not only a stunning aesthetic but also a variety of technology upgrades and safety features that place it at the forefront of its category. With a focus on both performance and comfort, the Nissan Magnite is poised to deliver an exceptional driving experience that caters to a diverse audience.

Nissan Magnite Price

The Nissan Magnite is available at an attractive price range of ₹6.12 lakh to ₹11.72 lakh (both ex-showroom). This competitive pricing makes it an enticing option for first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade to a compact SUV without breaking the bank. The combination of affordability and a rich feature set has positioned the Nissan Magnite as one of the most sought-after models in its segment.

Nissan Magnite Launch Date

Initially launched in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has consistently received updates to enhance its features and performance. The latest facelift model launched in October 2023, introducing new design elements and advanced technology that complement its already impressive lineup.

Nissan Magnite Variants

The Nissan Magnite is available in multiple variants, allowing buyers to choose a version that best suits their preferences and budgets. The available trims include Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+. The Magnite Visia starts at ₹6.12 lakh while the Acenta starts from ₹7.27 lakh. The N-Connecta is priced from ₹7.94 lakh while the Tekna variant comes at ₹8.89. The Tekna+ variant tops the range with a starting price of ₹9.24 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

These variants cater to a broad spectrum of requirements, from those seeking essential features to customers who desire the highest level of luxury and technology available in the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan Magnite Design and Exterior

The 2024 Nissan Magnite showcases an arresting design that effortlessly blends modern aesthetics with practicality. Key elements of its exterior include a bold front grille, streamlined silhouette, and striking LED headlamps with boomerang-style daytime running lights. These features not only enhance the vehicle's visual appeal but also improve functionality during nighttime drives. The compact SUV's impressive ground clearance of 205 mm adds to its rugged persona, allowing it to confidently tackle various terrains. The new alloy wheels and updated rear bumper further emphasise its sporty character, making it a standout choice in the crowded compact SUV segment.

Nissan Magnite Interior

Stepping inside the Nissan Magnite reveals a thoughtfully designed cabin that prioritises comfort and functionality. The spacious interior features high-quality materials and premium finishes that contribute to an overall upscale atmosphere. The touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keeping passengers connected on the go. Nissan has also included a wireless charging pad and multiple ambient lighting options to elevate the cabin experience. The incorporation of a rear armrest with mobile storage demonstrates the brand’s attention to detail and practicality, making it an ideal option for family outings or daily commuters. Passengers can enjoy the generous headroom and legroom, ensuring a comfortable journey in both the front and rear seats.

Nissan Magnite Engine Options

The Magnite is available with two engine options. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol unit is available with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). With this, the unit makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit can be had with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. This makes for 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque.

Nissan Magnite Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a key factor for many buyers exploring compact SUVs, and the Nissan Magnite delivers impressive mileage figures. The manufacturer states that the turbocharged version achieves a remarkable 20 kmpl with the 5-speed manual transmission, while the CVT variant offers a solid 17.7 kmpl. These figures enable the Magnite to cater to budget-conscious consumers who desire a vehicle that is not only enjoyable to drive but also economical to operate.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the Nissan Magnite prioritises passenger protection with a suite of advanced safety features designed to ensure peace of mind on the road. The latest model is equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants, enhancing occupant protection in the event of a collision. Additionally, the Magnite features a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Hill Start Assist. These features collectively contribute to a high safety rating, making the Magnite a reliable choice for families. Furthermore, the introduction of rear and front parking sensors, coupled with a 360-degree camera system in higher trims, enhances manoeuvrability in urban settings.

The combination of these safety features not only earns the Nissan Magnite high ratings in safety tests but also showcases the brand's commitment to delivering a secure driving experience. In summary, the Nissan Magnite remains a formidable contender in the compact SUV market, offering an exceptional blend of style, performance, technology, and safety—all at an accessible price. Whether you're looking for a daily commuter or a family vehicle, the Magnite stands ready to impress with its robust offering. With its blend of features and competitive price point, the 2024 Nissan Magnite is poised to capture the attention of a wide audience within the Indian automotive landscape.