|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Magnite Acenta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT), equipped with a 1.0L Turbo Petrol and Automatic (CVT), Sport Mode, is listed at ₹10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Magnite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnite Acenta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) is available in 13 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof, Olive Bronze.
The Magnite Acenta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Sport Mode. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm of torque.
In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Magnite Acenta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Rear Reading Lamp, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Purifier, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Instantaneous Consumption.