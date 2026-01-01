hamburger icon
Nissan Magnite Front Left Side
1/18
Nissan Magnite Front View
2/18
Nissan Magnite Grille
3/18
Nissan Magnite Headlight
4/18
Nissan Magnite Left Side View
5/18
Nissan Magnite Rear Left View
6/18

Nissan Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG

8.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan Magnite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage24 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Prices

The Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG, equipped with a 1.0L CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Mileage

All variants of the Magnite deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Colours

The Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG is available in 12 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof.

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Engine and Transmission

The Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Specs & Features

The Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, USB Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Nissan Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Price

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG

₹8.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,836
RTO
59,139
Insurance
40,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,39,264
EMI@18,039/mo
Nissan Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L CNG
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3994 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1572 mm
Kerb Weight
1019 kg
Width
1758 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
336 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Stylish Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Nissan Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 MT CNG EMI
EMI16,235 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,55,337
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,55,337
Interest Amount
2,18,771
Payable Amount
9,74,108

Nissan Magnite other Variants

Magnite Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹6.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,61,643
RTO
34,926
Insurance
36,072
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,33,141
EMI@13,609/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
Close

Magnite Visia Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹7.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,07,380
RTO
54,977
Insurance
38,126
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,00,983
EMI@15,067/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT

₹7.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,16,984
RTO
55,649
Insurance
38,552
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,11,685
EMI@15,297/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Visia B4D 1.0 MT CNG

₹7.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,33,642
RTO
34,926
Insurance
36,072
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,05,140
EMI@15,156/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹7.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,66,837
RTO
59,139
Insurance
40,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,67,265
EMI@16,492/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Visia Plus B4D 1.0 MT CNG

₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,79,379
RTO
54,977
Insurance
38,126
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,72,982
EMI@16,614/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Acenta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT

₹8.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,17,147
RTO
62,660
Insurance
43,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,23,351
EMI@17,697/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹8.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,29,039
RTO
63,493
Insurance
43,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,36,609
EMI@17,982/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹8.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,59,682
RTO
65,638
Insurance
44,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,70,769
EMI@18,716/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT

₹8.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,79,349
RTO
67,014
Insurance
45,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,92,696
EMI@19,188/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta B4D 1.0 MT CNG

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,01,038
RTO
63,493
Insurance
43,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,608
EMI@19,530/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT

₹9.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,09,992
RTO
69,159
Insurance
47,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,26,855
EMI@19,922/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,15,938
RTO
69,576
Insurance
47,473
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,33,487
EMI@20,064/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹9.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,47,953
RTO
71,817
Insurance
48,913
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,69,183
EMI@20,832/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,58,016
RTO
72,521
Insurance
49,356
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,80,393
EMI@21,072/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT

₹9.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,66,248
RTO
73,097
Insurance
49,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,89,574
EMI@21,270/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna B4D 1.0 MT CNG

₹10.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,87,937
RTO
69,576
Insurance
47,473
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,05,486
EMI@21,612/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,88,659
RTO
74,666
Insurance
50,733
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,14,558
EMI@21,807/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 Petrol AMT

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,264
RTO
75,338
Insurance
51,163
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,25,265
EMI@22,037/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Acenta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,180
RTO
76,453
Insurance
51,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,009
EMI@22,418/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus B4D 1.0 MT CNG

₹10.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,19,952
RTO
71,817
Insurance
48,913
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,41,182
EMI@22,379/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,31,194
RTO
77,644
Insurance
52,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,61,976
EMI@22,826/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT

₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,63,209
RTO
79,885
Insurance
54,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,97,667
EMI@23,593/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,64,124
RTO
79,949
Insurance
54,113
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,98,686
EMI@23,615/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT

₹11.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,93,853
RTO
82,030
Insurance
54,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,30,456
EMI@24,298/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT

₹12.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,42,791
RTO
1,16,739
Insurance
57,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,17,672
EMI@26,173/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT

₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,75,721
RTO
1,20,032
Insurance
59,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,55,370
EMI@26,983/mo
Add to Compare
106 offers Available
View breakup

