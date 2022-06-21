Home > New Cars > Nissan > Kicks > Nissan Kicks On Road Price in Patna

Nissan Kicks On Road Price

in Delhi
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
+7
images
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks Price List, Specifications and Features

XL 1.5

1498 cc | 105 bhp |

₹ 11.21 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
949,990
RTO
118,449
Insurance
52,249
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,121,188
Starts from ₹17,475
Ground Clearance
210
Length
4384
Wheelbase
2673
Height
1669
Width
1813
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Engine Type
1.5 HR15
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16
Bootspace
400
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
High-beam Assist
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Locate Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Nutan Nissan

mapicon
Plot No-2129, Near 70 Feet Road,new Bypass,saristabad,anisabad,patna, Patna, Bihar 800002
phoneicon
+91 - 8294638001
   

Nutan Nissan

mapicon
Khata No 182, Plot No 340 Pakari,70 Feet Rd,anisabad,patna, Patna, Bihar 800002
phoneicon
+91 - 9934208001

