Juke Launch Date

The Nissan Juke launch date is yet to be announced.

Juke Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹10 - 15 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Nissan Juke is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 998.0 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Juke Seating Capacity

The Nissan Juke is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Juke Rivals

Kia Syros, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Thar 3-Door, Volkswagen Taigun and Tata Curvv are sought to be the major rivals to Nissan Juke.