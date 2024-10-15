JukeUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Juke Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Juke: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.13 kmpl

Juke: 20.24 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 119.62 bhp

Juke: 92.53 bhp

Nissan Juke Price:

Nissan Juke is priced at Rs. 10 - 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Nissan Juke?

Nissan Juke rivals are Kia Syros, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Thar 3-Door, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, MG Astor.

What is the Seating Capacity of Nissan Juke?

Juke Launch Date

The Nissan Juke launch date is yet to be announced.

Juke Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹10

Nissan Juke Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque148Nm
Mileage20.24 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine998.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sparsh Nissan
Plot No. 16A, Industrial Area,near Haldiram,Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110026
+91 - 9312808080
Zedex Nissan
89, F.I.E.,Patparganj Industrial Area,Delhi 110092
+91 - 9871733311
Unity Nissan
Agarwal Auto Mall, Plot No.2,A-Block,Shalimar Bagh Extension,Delhi 110088
+91 - 8826668828
Youwe Nissan
F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8586016000
Youwe Nissan
A- 2/6, Africa Ave,Block A 2,Safdarjung Enclave,Delhi 110029
+91 - 8586017000
Zedex Nissan
485/A, Zedex Nissan,Opposite Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Delhi 110095
+91 - 9971100966
See All Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Perfect for highway
Design is very good, looks very stylish, interior is very premium and driver handling is good, braking is very good.By: Divine (Oct 15, 2024)
