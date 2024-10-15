Nissan Juke Price:
Nissan Juke is priced at Rs. 10 - 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Which are the major rivals of Nissan Juke?
Nissan Juke rivals are Kia Syros, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Thar 3-Door, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, MG Astor.
What is the Seating Capacity of Nissan Juke?
Nissan Juke Price:
Nissan Juke is priced at Rs. 10 - 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Which are the major rivals of Nissan Juke?
Nissan Juke rivals are Kia Syros, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Thar 3-Door, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, MG Astor.
What is the Seating Capacity of Nissan Juke?
Nissan Juke offers a 5 Seater configuration.