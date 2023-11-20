GT-R is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of GT-R Premium (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Premium GT-R is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of GT-R Premium (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Premium is 74 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM and specs like: Engine Type: 3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6 Max Torque: 637 Nm @ 3600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 74 litres BootSpace: 315 litres Mileage of Premium is 8.47 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less