Nissan GT-R Premium

2.43 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan GT-R Key Specs
Engine3799 cc
Mileage8.47 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GT-R specs and features

GT-R Premium Latest Updates

GT-R is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of GT-R Premium (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Premium

  • Engine Type: 3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
  • Max Torque: 637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 74 litres
  • BootSpace: 315 litres
    • Mileage of Premium is 8.47 kmpl....Read More

    Nissan GT-R Premium Price

    Premium
    ₹2.43 Crore*On-Road Price
    3799 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,12,40,272
    RTO
    21,78,027
    Insurance
    8,50,529
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,42,69,328
    EMI@5,21,643/mo
    Nissan GT-R Premium Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    315 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3 seconds
    Engine
    3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.47 kmpl
    Driving Range
    627 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Front Suspension
    Independent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 40 R20
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 40 R20
    Width
    1895 mm
    Length
    4710 mm
    Height
    1370 mm
    Wheelbase
    2780 mm
    Ground Clearance
    110 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1752 kg
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    74 litres
    Bootspace
    315 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    CD Player
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Individual
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Nissan GT-R Premium EMI
    EMI4,69,478 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,18,42,395
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,18,42,395
    Interest Amount
    63,26,301
    Payable Amount
    2,81,68,696

