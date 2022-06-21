Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Display
Touch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Interior Colours
Black Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber