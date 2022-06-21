Home > New Cars > Nissan > Gt-r > Nissan GT-R On Road Price in Pune

Nissan Gtr On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
+35
images
Add to compare
Nissan Gt-r
Check latest offers

Nissan GT-R Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Premium

3799 cc | 570 bhp | 1752 kg |

₹ 2.12 Cr
Specifications Features
Top Speed
315 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3 seconds
Engine
3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
8.47 kmpl
Driving Range
627 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Width
1895 mm
Length
4710 mm
Height
1370 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm
Kerb Weight
1752 kg
Doors
2 Doors
Seating Capacity
4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
74 litres
Bootspace
315 litres
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Nissan Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Provincial Automobile

mapicon
25/a/26/a, Shed No 3,baltuka Estate Bangalore,mumbai Hwy,near Ryan International School,bavdhan,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411021
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 8010402865

Check Latest Offers on Gt-r

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Gt-r

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue