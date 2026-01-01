|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Gravite Tekna CNG 1.0L Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gravite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gravite Tekna CNG 1.0L Manual is available in 5 colour options: Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Onyx Black, Storm White, Blade Silver.
The Gravite Tekna CNG 1.0L Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Gravite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Renault Triber priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 8.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.9 Lakhs.
The Gravite Tekna CNG 1.0L Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Fog Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.