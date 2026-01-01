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Nissan Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Nissan Gravite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Gravite specs and features

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Prices

The Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Mileage

All variants of the Gravite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Colours

The Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual is available in 5 colour options: Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Onyx Black, Storm White, Blade Silver.

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Engine and Transmission

The Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gravite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Renault Triber priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 8.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.9 Lakhs.

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Specs & Features

The Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Price

Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual

₹8.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,400
RTO
60,688
Insurance
34,894
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,34,482
EMI@17,936/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (165/80R14)
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Front Mac Pherson strut with Lower Transverse link
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3987 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Kerb Weight
988 kg
Height
1644 mm
Width
1734 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control , •Single Zone Front-row AC zone, •Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control, •Blower Rear AC zone, •Third-row AC, •Third-row AC vents, •Common Fan Speed Controls Third-row AC fan speed control)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Nissan Gravite N-Connecta CNG 1.0L Manual EMI
EMI16,143 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,51,033
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,51,033
Interest Amount
2,17,525
Payable Amount
9,68,558

Nissan Gravite other Variants

Gravite Visia Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹6.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,73,400
RTO
31,936
Insurance
29,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,34,946
EMI@13,647/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Gravite Visia CNG 1.0L Manual

₹6.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,73,400
RTO
31,936
Insurance
29,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,34,946
EMI@13,647/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹7.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,68,400
RTO
55,788
Insurance
32,440
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,57,128
EMI@16,274/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Acenta CNG 1.0L Manual

₹7.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,68,400
RTO
55,788
Insurance
32,440
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,57,128
EMI@16,274/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹8.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,400
RTO
60,688
Insurance
34,894
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,34,482
EMI@17,936/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,95,000
RTO
64,650
Insurance
36,878
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,97,028
EMI@19,281/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹9.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,08,000
RTO
68,560
Insurance
37,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,14,394
EMI@19,654/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna CNG 1.0L Manual

₹9.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,08,000
RTO
68,560
Insurance
37,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,14,394
EMI@19,654/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna LE Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹9.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,52,500
RTO
71,675
Insurance
38,894
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,63,569
EMI@20,711/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna LE CNG 1.0L Manual

₹9.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,52,500
RTO
71,675
Insurance
38,894
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,63,569
EMI@20,711/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,64,000
RTO
72,480
Insurance
39,297
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,76,277
EMI@20,984/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna LE Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,500
RTO
75,595
Insurance
40,857
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,25,452
EMI@22,041/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Renault Triber

Renault Triber

5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs
+4
GravitevsTriber
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
GravitevsBolero

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